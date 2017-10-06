Découvrez la liste des maires(ses) de la Beauce élu(e)s par acclamation

Alors que la période de mise en candidature aux élections municipales de 2017 s'est officiellement terminée le vendredi 6 octobre à 16h30, plusieurs candidats sans opposition ont été élus par acclamation dans la région.
MRC Beauce-Sartigan
- La Guadeloupe : Carl Boilard
- Lac-Poulin : Manon Veilleux (mairesse sortante)
- Notre-Dame-des-Pins : Lyne Bourque
- Saint-Éphrem-de-Beauce : Normand Roy (maire sortant)
- Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce : Alain Quirion (maire sortant)
- Saint-Georges : Claude Morin (maire sortant)
- Saint-Hilaire-de-Dorset : Ghislain Jacques
- Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley : Dany Quirion (maire sortant)
- Saint-Philibert : Jean-Guy Plante (maire sortant)
- Saint-Simon-les-Mines : Martin St-Laurent
Dans les municipalités suivantes, un vote aura lieu pour départager les candidats :
- Saint-Benoît-Labre : Jean-Louis Bonin, Jean-Marc Doyon, Éric Rouillard
- Saint-Côme-Linière : Yvon Paquet (maire sortant), Serge Poulin
- Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth : Gaétan Bégin (maire sortant), Camil Martin
- Saint-Martin : Éric Giguère, Jean-Marc Paquet (maire sortant)
- Saint-René : Jean-Guy Deblois (maire sortant), Luc Paquet
- Saint-Théophile : Roland Boucher, Clément Létourneau
MRC Robert-Cliche
- Beauceville : Luc Provençal (maire sortant)
- Saint-Alfred : Jean-Roch Veilleux (maire sortant)
- Saint-Frédéric : Martin Nadeau
- Saint-Joseph-des-Érables : Jeannot Roy (maire sortant)
- Saint-Jules : Ghislaine Doyon (mairesse sortante)
- Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne : Denise Roy
- Saint-Séverin : Jean-Paul Cloutier (maire sortant)
- Saint-Victor : Jonathan V. Bolduc (maire sortant)
- Tring-Jonction : Mario Groleau (maire sortant)
Un vote aura lieu à Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce pour départager les candidats suivants : Claude Dulac, Pierre Gilbert, Jean-Claude Raymond
MRC Nouvelle-Beauce
- Frampton : Jacques Soucy (maire sortant)
- Saint-Bernard : André Gagnon (maire sortant)
- Sainte-Hénédine : Michel Duval (maire sortant)
- Saint-Elzéar : Carl Marcoux
- Sainte-Marie : Gaétan Vachon (maire sortant)
- Saint-Isidore : Réal Turgeon (maire sortant)
- Scott : Clément Marcoux (maire sortant)
- Vallée-Jonction : Réal Bisson (maire sortant)
Dans les municipalités suivantes, un vote aura lieu pour départager les candidats :
- Sainte-Marguerite : Claude Perreault, Geraldine Trachy
- Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon : Olivier Dumais, Jacques Grondin, Éric Pichette
- Saints-Anges : Réjean Lagrange, Carole Santerre