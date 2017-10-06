Publicité
6 octobre 2017

Découvrez la liste des maires(ses) de la Beauce élu(e)s par acclamation

Par Stéphane Quintin, Journaliste

Alors que la période de mise en candidature aux élections municipales de 2017 s'est officiellement terminée le vendredi 6 octobre à 16h30, plusieurs candidats sans opposition ont été élus par acclamation dans la région. 

MRC Beauce-Sartigan

  • La Guadeloupe : Carl Boilard
  • Lac-Poulin : Manon Veilleux (mairesse sortante)
  • Notre-Dame-des-Pins : Lyne Bourque
  • Saint-Éphrem-de-Beauce : Normand Roy (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce : Alain Quirion (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Georges : Claude Morin (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Hilaire-de-Dorset : Ghislain Jacques 
  • Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley : Dany Quirion (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Philibert : Jean-Guy Plante (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Simon-les-Mines : Martin St-Laurent

Dans les municipalités suivantes, un vote aura lieu pour départager les candidats : 

  • Saint-Benoît-Labre : Jean-Louis Bonin, Jean-Marc Doyon, Éric Rouillard
  • Saint-Côme-Linière : Yvon Paquet (maire sortant), Serge Poulin
  • Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth : Gaétan Bégin (maire sortant), Camil Martin
  • Saint-Martin : Éric Giguère, Jean-Marc Paquet (maire sortant)
  • Saint-René : Jean-Guy Deblois (maire sortant), Luc Paquet
  • Saint-Théophile : Roland Boucher, Clément Létourneau

 

MRC Robert-Cliche

  • Beauceville : Luc Provençal (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Alfred : Jean-Roch Veilleux (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Frédéric : Martin Nadeau
  • Saint-Joseph-des-Érables : Jeannot Roy (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Jules : Ghislaine Doyon (mairesse sortante)
  • Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne : Denise Roy
  • Saint-Séverin : Jean-Paul Cloutier (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Victor : Jonathan V. Bolduc (maire sortant)
  • Tring-Jonction : Mario Groleau (maire sortant)

Un vote aura lieu à Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce pour départager les candidats suivants : Claude Dulac, Pierre Gilbert, Jean-Claude Raymond

MRC Nouvelle-Beauce 

  • Frampton : Jacques Soucy (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Bernard : André Gagnon (maire sortant)
  • Sainte-Hénédine : Michel Duval (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Elzéar : Carl Marcoux
  • Sainte-Marie : Gaétan Vachon (maire sortant)
  • Saint-Isidore : Réal Turgeon (maire sortant)
  • Scott : Clément Marcoux (maire sortant)
  • Vallée-Jonction : Réal Bisson (maire sortant)

Dans les municipalités suivantes, un vote aura lieu pour départager les candidats : 

  • Sainte-Marguerite : Claude Perreault, Geraldine Trachy
  • Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon : Olivier Dumais, Jacques Grondin, Éric Pichette
  • Saints-Anges : Réjean Lagrange, Carole Santerre

